Hot Rods Game Notes

Can't Win 'Em All... The Hot Rods dropped the third game of the six-game series to the Rome Emperors on Thursday, 6-4 at Bowling Green Ballpark. Rome scored a run in each of the first three innings, taking a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth, where Brock Jones smashed a solo homer. The Hot Rods added another when Jones doubled and came home to score on two wild pitches. The Emperors plated three more between the eighth and ninth, while Ryan Spikes launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too late and Bowling Green lost 6-4.

Brock's Bash Begins... OF Brock Jones has enjoyed a great start to the month of June. During his first 10 games in June, Jones is 11-for-38 (.289) with two doubles, four homers, and seven RBIs. He has also been productive on the base paths, stealing five bases on five attempts.

SAL Roundup... With six more days remaining in the first half, the SAL playoff push is heating up in both divisions. Bowling Green and Rome are tied for first place in the South Division, while the Greensboro Grasshoppers lead the North. Despite the lead, Greensboro leads second place Jersey Shore by 0.5 games and third place Hudson Valley by 2.0 games.

Battle on the Bump... Duncan Davitt is on the mound for the Hot Rods tonight, trying to improve his 3.32 ERA. Davitt has struggled historically against the Atlanta Braves organization, letting up 14 runs over 11.2 innings. Lucas Braun takes the ball for Rome with a 4.33 ERA.

