Braun, Strickland Throw Rome's Fifth Shoutout of the Season
May 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, GA - Lucas Braun's longest career outing guided The Emperors toward a 2-0 win over the Blue Rocks on Salute to Service Saturday.
Braun worked seven innings, scattered just four hits, issued one walk and punched out seven. Of Braun's first 40 pitches, 35 landed for strikes. All told, 68 of his 87 pitches (78.2%) were strikes. Samuel Strickland allowed just one baserunner over his two innings of work in relief of Braun. The six out save was Strickland's first of 2024, lowering his ERA to 1.16.
Carlos Arroyo tallied two of Rome's three hits. His two-out single through the middle in the fifth brought home E.J. Exposito to crack the run column. A much-needed insurance run, manufactured by Ethan Workinger who reached on a fielding error, would come across in the sixth after Adam Zebrowski's second triple of the year.
The shutout Saturday night ensures at least a series split with Wilmington. Game six is set for Sunday at 1:00pm EDT.
Images from this story
|
Rome Emperors' Lucas Braun in action
