De la Cruz Dominates, Strikes out 13 Batters as Brooklyn Dispatches Hudson Valley, 7-3

May 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y - LHP Felipe De La Cruz struck out the most opposing batters by any Cyclones pitcher this season as Brooklyn defeated Hudson Valley, 7-2, on Saturday night. De La Cruz became just the sixth Cyclones pitcher to retire 13 batters in a game via the punchout, and the first to do so since 2013. The southpaw tossed 6.0 innings of shutout two-hit ball to complement the career-high 13 strikeouts, while walking only one. The victory improves De La Cruz's record on the overall campaign to 3-4.

Offensively, Brooklyn gave De La Cruz ample run support right from the jump. The Cyclones got the scoring underway on the first that RHP Josh Grosz tossed, when CF Stanley Consuegra planted a ball beyond the wall in left field. The long ball marks Consuegra's 33rd all-time home run with Brooklyn, extending his all-time franchise lead.

The 'Clones weren't done in the frame either. Brooklyn tacked on another when 2B Wilfredo Lara brought home 3B Nick Lorusso on a fielder's choice.

Three frames later, Brooklyn continued to piece together a strong offensive night. With two on and one out, RF Karell Paz pounded his second home run of the season out to right field, pushing Brooklyn's lead to 5-0. DH William Lugo broke it open for Brooklyn a few batters later, when he doubled home a pair.

Hudson Valley would scratch one across in all three of the seventh, eighth and ninth, courtesy of an RBI double from 3B Kiko Romero, RBI groundout by SS Jared Serna, and finally a balk issued against RHP Justin Lawson.

With the victory, Brooklyn clinches a series victory. The 'Clones have held the Renegades to three runs or less in four of the five games thus far in the series.

Gilbert Gomez's crew can make it five of six on Sunday. RHP Jonah Tong (1-0, 1.86 ERA) toes the slab for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose RHP Cam Schlittler (3-1, 1.80 ERA) for Hudson Valley. First pitch for the series finale is set for 2:00.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.