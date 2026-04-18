"DARREN SMITH, OF COURSE!"
Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Darren Smith scored the only goal of the game as Detroit City FC took a 1-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Keyworth Stadium as the hosts were thwarted from adding to their lead by Sporting JAX goalkeeper Christian Olivares in a stellar display for the visitors.
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