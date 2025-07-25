Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Dallas Wings 86-76 to pick up their 11th win of the season

Tiffany Hayes led the way with 17 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, & 2 3PM. Janelle Salaün went off for 16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, & 3 3PM in the dub!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.