Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Dallas Wings 86-76 to pick up their 11th win of the season
Tiffany Hayes led the way with 17 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, & 2 3PM. Janelle Salaün went off for 16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, & 3 3PM in the dub!
