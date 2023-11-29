Dallas Stars Reassign Bichsel to Rögle BK in SHL

November 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club will reassign defenseman Lian Bichsel to Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) on Monday, Dec. 4. Upon completion of Rögle BK's season, Bichsel will be reassigned to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

"We respect Lian's decision to return to Rögle BK for the remainder of its season and are eager to watch his continued development," said Nill. "Lian is a big part of our future, and we look forward to him re-joining Texas in the spring."

In his first professional season in North America, Bichsel, 19, has recorded five points (1-4--5) in 13 games with Texas. He made his AHL debut and picked up his first career point (assist) on Oct. 13 vs. Tucson. Bichsel recorded a multi-point performance (0-2--2) on Nov. 4 at Iowa and scored his first career AHL goal (1-0--1) the following night against the Wild.

The 6-foot-6, 233-pound defenseman was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Stars on May 6.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.