Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Jordan Frasca has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Furthermore, the Penguins have released forward Cédric Desruisseaux from his professional tryout agreement.

Frasca skated in three games for the Penguins this season, registering no points. Over the past two seasons, the 22-year-old has appeared in 11 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

When Frasca was reassigned to the Penguins on Nov. 14, he was tied for the second-most goals on the Nailers with four tallies. His seven assists and 11 points also ranked second on the club.

Desruisseaux dressed in two games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, notching his first goal with the club on Nov. 24 at Charlotte. Desruisseaux is currently tied for the Nailers' team lead with 10 assists and 15 points. Last season, the Warwick, Québec native paced Wheeling with 30 goals, 29 assists and 59 points.

Desruisseaux previously suited up for three games in the AHL with the Laval Rocket during the 2021-22 season. He notched one goal and one assist for two points in those contests.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 29, against the Hershey Bears. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

