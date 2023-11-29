Reign Downed by Roadrunners

November 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Storyline: The Ontario Reign (11-5-1-1) were unable to climb out of an early three-goal hole and fell to the Tucson Roadrunners (10-6-1-1) by a 3-2 score on Tuesday night at Toyota Arena.

TJ Tynan and Akil Thomas found the back of the net for the Reign in the second period, while goaltender Erik Portillo came on in relief and stopped all 15 shots he faced in the final 40 minutes of the game.

Date: November 28, 2023 Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars - 1. Austin Poganski (TUC) 2. TJ Tynan (ONT) 3. Matt Villalta (TUC)

W: Matt Villalta L: David Rittich

Next Game: Friday, December 1 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games, including Friday's opener, are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.