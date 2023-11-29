Comets Defeated by Senators, 6-3

Utica, NY. - For the first time during the 2023-24 season, the Comets battled the Belleville Senators at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center. The team's previous two games saw them shutout but that changed quickly after the puck dropped on Wednesday night in Utica with the home team storming out of the gate. Despite holding a two-goal advantage, the Comets couldn't stay ahead and surrendered the game to the Senators, 6-3.

Utica started the scoring, and it was Justin Dowling who buried the feed from Cal Foote at 3:44 for his second of the season. The goal gave the Comets a 1-0 lead. The Senators tied the game with a shot from the point by Lassi Thomson at 12:18 as the game became a 1-1 affair. The Comets recatptured their lead though after a wrist shot from Graeme Clarke hit the back of the net behind Mads Sogaard, the Belleville netminder at 17:00. The goal was assisted by Joe Gambardella and Ryan Schmelzer. That was all the scoring in the first period and Comets skated away up 2-1 after twenty minutes.

The Comets scored a shorthanded goal during the middle frame when Chase Stillman deflected a shot from Graeme Clake into the net on the power-play at 12:20. The goal was Stillman's fourth of the season. The Senators struck back after a goal from Roby Jarventie at 13:33. Then, they tied the game after Matthew Boucher scored on an odd man rush with less than a minute to go in the second period. After the second, the Comets were locked in a 3-3 game.

During the final period of regulation, Agnus Crookshank wristed a shot off a faceoff win by the Senators off an offensive zone draw at 4:24 giving the Senators a 4-3 lead. Later, the Senators extended their lead after Garret Pilon scored on a breakaway at 6:30 putting them up, 5-3. The visitors added an empty net goal with just less than two minutes remaining which put Utica down, 6-3.

The Comets next games will take place in Cleveland as they play the Monsters on Saturday and Sunday before heading back home to play Bridgeport on Friday, December 8th at 7:00 PM at home.

