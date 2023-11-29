The Bridgeport Report: Week 7

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders collected two points in three games last week to complete their 11-game slate during the month of November. Six players compiled multiple points including Kyle MacLean, who recorded a team-leading two goals.

The Islanders (6-11-1-0) begin December this upcoming weekend and hope to build on a 4-2 win against the Belleville Senators at Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. MacLean scored twice for the second time this season, while Travis Mitchell recorded his first pro goal and multi-point game (one goal, one assist) on a career-best five shots. Ruslan Iskhakov added one goal and one assist, and Ken Appleby (3-3-0) made 25 saves. Bridgeport outshot Belleville 41-27.

Sunday's win put a two-game losing streak to bed, as the Islanders fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins to bookend Thanksgiving. Otto Koivula and Jeff Kubiak each found the back of the net in a 4-2 loss to the Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Wednesday. Jakub Skarek (3-8-1) made 29 saves.

Skarek turned aside another 30 shots in a resilient effort against the Bruins on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough in a 2-1 loss at home. Karson Kuhlman scored Bridgeport's lone goal with a power-play tally in the first period.

The Islanders face the Providence Bruins (8-8-1-2) twice this weekend with a home-and-home series that begins Friday at 7:05 p.m. inside Amica Mutual Pavilion. The series shifts to Bridgeport on Saturday night where a 7 p.m. puck drop is scheduled for Total Mortgage Arena. All games can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Dec. 1st at Providence (7:05 p.m.): The Islanders visit Amica Mutual Pavilion for the second time this season. Bridgeport is 1-2-0-0 against Boston's affiliate and 0-1-0-0 in those games on the road so far. Kyle MacLean had both Bridgeport goals in a 4-2 loss on Oct. 18th. The Islanders will play 11 times in December, with nine games on the road and three matchups against the Bruins.

Saturday, Dec. 2nd vs. Providence (7 p.m.): Bridgeport hosts Providence for 'Teddy Bear Drive' Night at Total Mortgage Arena, where one lucky fan will win $2,500 cash courtesy of Coca-Cola. Donate a new toy or stuffed animal upon entry and receive a golden raffle ticket for your chance to win. The winner will be selected during the game. Tickets are on sale now!

Ice Chips:

New Face, Familiar Place: The New York Islanders acquired forward Tyce Thompson from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in exchange for Arnaud Durandeau. Thompson has been loaned to Bridgeport and is expected to play this weekend. Thompson has 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 98 AHL games with the Utica Comets, including five assists in 15 games this season. He is the son of Brent Thompson, who spent each of the last 12 seasons with the Islanders and 10 seasons as Bridgeport's head coach. A native of Milford, Conn. Tyce grew up skating at Total Mortgage Arena and played junior hockey for the Jr. Islanders youth program.

Mac Attack: Kyle MacLean scored twice on Sunday and earned his first game-winning goal of the season. He also tied his career high for shots on goal (6). The 24-year-old forward shares second on the team in goals (4) and fourth in points (8) through 18 games. MacLean recorded a career-best 11 goals, 16 assists and 27 points in 67 games last season.

Mitchell's Memorable Day: Travis Mitchell has consistently brought strong defense and physically to the Islanders' lineup, but on Sunday, he added offense with a goal and an assist. His first professional goal came 7:53 into the second period on a rising wrist shot from the left circle that found the top-right corner of the net. Mitchell spent each of the last four seasons at Cornell University and captained the Big Red as a senior this past year. He made his pro debut with Bridgeport near the end of last season on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Quick Hits: The Islanders' penalty kill is 14-for-15 over its last six games, improving to second in the AHL overall at 88.5%... Dennis Cholowski recorded a pair of assists last week and currently shares 15th among AHL defensemen with 11 points (one goal, 10 assists)... The Islanders are 3-0-1-0 when playing on a Sunday afternoon this season... Bridgeport is 2-0-0-0 when leading after the first period and 3-0-0-0 when leading after two this season... The Islanders are 0-4-1-0 following a victory, hoping for their first winning streak of the season this Friday.

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (8-7-6) fell to the New Jersey Devils, 5-4, at Prudential Center last night. Grant Hutton, who was recalled from Bridgeport on Saturday, played his second NHL game of the season and recorded two hits and a +1 rating in 7:21 of ice time. Former Bridgeport forward Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 10 goals, while Mat Barzal has a team-leading 19 points. New York continues a three-game road trip tomorrow night with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop against Carolina.

