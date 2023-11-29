White Lion Brewing Unveils T-Birds Themed Thunderboom Can Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that, as part of their partnership with White Lion Brewing, the brewery will once again be releasing a Limited Edition series of ThunderBoom cans that highlight T-Birds specialty nights throughout the 2023-24 season.

Cans will be available locally at the MassMutual Center beginning at this Friday's Thunderbirds game. The first can in the series features the T-Birds' first holiday-themed sweater. ThunderBoom cans are also available at package stores that sell White Lion as well as at White Lion's two locations: 1500 Main Street (inside Tower Square) in Springfield and 24 North Pleasant Street in Amherst.

"After hearing so many great reviews from our fans about last year's series, it made too much sense to collaborate with White Lion on another release of T-Birds ThunderBoom cans," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "White Lion and the T-Birds share in having immense pride for our roots in Springfield, and this is yet another symbol of love for our city that will make for a unique collectible for fans of the T-Birds and White Lion alike."

In the leadup to each of the following promotional theme nights, each installment of the can series will be available locally:

Saturday, Dec. 9 - Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, Jan. 6 - Throwback Night

Saturday, Feb. 10 - Ice-O-Topes

Saturday, Feb. 24 - Military Appreciation

Saturday, March 9 - Pink in the Rink

"White Lion is thrilled to kick off its 2nd annual ThunderBoom Limited Commemorative Series in partnership with our hometown team, the Springfield Thunderbirds," said White Lion Brewing Founder Ray Berry. "Last year, the commemorative labels were highly sought after and are now considered collectors' items; we look forward to deepening the White Lion - Springfield Thunderbird partnership, the evolution of the commemorative series, and our collective ties to the community."

About White Lion Brewing: Seeing growth in the craft beer industry and recognizing the absence of local beer in Springfield, Mass., Raymond Berry Jr. founded The White Lion Brewing Company with community in mind in 2014. After 6 years of hard work, statewide self-distribution, and loyal customers, we are proud to call 1500 Main Street our home.

