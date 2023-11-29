Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m.

November 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (5-7-0, 10pts) @ HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS (10-6-2, 22pts)

The Condors head to Henderson to take on the Silver Knights at 7 p.m.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors look to improve to 3-0 against Henderson on the season.

LOOKING BACK

Matvey Petrov scored the team's Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday which sparked a two-goal, second period comeback, but a late power-play goal from Coachella Valley handed the Condors a 4-2 loss at home.

SETTING THE TABLE

Lane Pederson and Xavier Bourgault are tied for the team lead with three power-play assists.

BEAT THE HOUSE

Bakersfield and Henderson have met 28 times since February 2021 and the Condors have had the upper hand on the house. The Condors are 19-8-1 overall against the Silver Knights and 8-4-1 on the road in the series. Bakersfield is 8-2-0 in its last 10 against their Nevada rivals.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen has points in four straight games (3g-1a), tied for the longest point streak of the season for a Condor.

RECENCY BIAS

Raphael Lavoie scored on the power play on Tuesday, a goal which proved to be the game-winner in a 2-0 shutout win over Henderson. The Condors have outscored Henderson 7-1 through two games this season.

FINDING SCORING

Bakersfield's offense will look to lean on past success against Henderson tonight to get going. The team has slipped to 30th in goals per game at 2.42 a contest.

DEFENSIVELY SOUND

On the flipside, the Condors remain one of the top defensive teams in the AHL. Overall, the team is sixth in goals against per game at 2.67, but have surrendered just 21 goals in 12 games at even strength.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Henderson is 6-1-2 in one-goal games this season. They knocked off Tucson in overtime on Sunday after dropping the series opener on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home against Texas with $2 Beers on Friday and $5 Knit Caps on Saturday.

