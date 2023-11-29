Saarela Expected to Miss Upcoming Road Trip

November 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Antti Saarela is expected to miss two weeks days with a left wrist injury, retroactive Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Saarela is expected to return to normal hockey activities after the IceHogs complete their upcoming road trip to Manitoba and Iowa.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Dec. 1 against Manitoba at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba at 7 p.m.

