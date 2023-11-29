Saarela Expected to Miss Upcoming Road Trip
November 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Antti Saarela is expected to miss two weeks days with a left wrist injury, retroactive Wednesday, Nov. 22.
Saarela is expected to return to normal hockey activities after the IceHogs complete their upcoming road trip to Manitoba and Iowa.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Dec. 1 against Manitoba at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2023
- White Lion Brewing Unveils T-Birds Themed Thunderboom Can Series - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Saarela Expected to Miss Upcoming Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Assigns Defenseman David Spacek to Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Dallas Stars Reassign Bichsel to Rögle BK in SHL - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 7 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Off-Ice Officials' Journey Brings Them to Charlotte for Rise of Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Reign Downed by Roadrunners - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Close Trip with 3-2 Win in Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Saarela Expected to Miss Upcoming Road Trip
- IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Ride Point Streak into Canadian Road Trip
- Hogs Earn Point in Sixth Straight Game with OT Loss in Milwaukee
- Hogs Return King to Indy
- Preview: Hogs Hunting for Fifth Straight Win Tonight in Milwaukee