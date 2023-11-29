Iowa Wild Assigns Defenseman David Spacek to Heartlanders

November 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned defenseman David Spacek to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Spacek, 20 (2/18/03), has recorded three points (1-2=3) in 10 games with the Iowa Wild this season. Prior to his professional debut, the 6-foot, 190-pound native of Columbus, Ohio spent two seasons in the QMJHL with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, where he totaled 107 points (25-82=107) and 74 penalty minutes (PIM) in 115 games. Spacek also participated in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the IIHF World Junior Championships as a member of Team Czechia.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.