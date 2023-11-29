Griffins Blank Wolves 4-0 in First Shutout of Season

Grand Rapids Griffins' Michael Hutchinson on game night

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins' Michael Hutchinson on game night(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Michael Hutchinson's 32-save shutout and Zach Aston-Reese's two-goal night lifted the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins' first shutout of the 2023-24 season was Hutchinson's 16th of his AHL career. Alongside Aston-Reese's two goals, Amadeus Lombardi and Taro Hirose scored in the win. The Griffins have picked up two wins in two games against the Wolves this season with the Central Division rivals scheduled to meet six more times in the campaign.

With under five minutes left in the first period, Aston-Reese received a pass on the doorstep and sent the puck over Keith Kinkaid's right shoulder for a 1-0 lead at 16:19. Just under three minutes after Aston-Reese's goal, Lombardi blasted a shot past Kinkaid's glove for the Griffins' second tally of the night with 1:10 left in the starting frame.

Following a dirty dangle, Dominik Shine sent the disc to Aston-Reese, which was slipped past Kinkaid's blocker from the crease for his second goal of the night and a 3-0 Grand Rapids lead at 8:59 in the second period. Through the first two frames, the Griffins outshot the Wolves 24-16.

Kinkaid was pulled in the final frame, as Adam Scheel took over in net. Despite the change, Despite the change, the Griffins scored again when Hirose put a bullet through the five hole of Scheel from the low slot with 18:14 left in the third period. With a four-goal advantage and three shutout periods in hand, the Griffins caged the Wolves for a 4-0 victory.

Notes:

- This was Hutchinson's first shutout since May 17, 2021, a 39-save performance for Toronto in a 2-0 win at Laval. His previous three AHL shutouts were all against Laval as a member of the Marlies.

- Both Jared McIsaac and Marco Kasper skated in their 150th pro game.

- Alongside his shutout, Hutchinson registered an assist on the first Aston-Reese goal. The point was his fourth of his AHL career.

- Austin Czarnik (3-3-6) and Hirose (3-5-8) both extended their point streaks to five games while Simon Edvinsson (0-6-6) extended his to four.

Box Score

Chicago 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 2 1 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Aston-Reese 2 (Edvinsson, Hutchinson), 16:19. 2, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 3 (Spezia, Shine), 18:50. Penalties-Mazur Gr (hooking), 11:24.

2nd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Aston-Reese 3 (Shine), 8:59. Penalties-Dello Chi (high-sticking), 4:19; Sucese Chi (high-sticking), 6:11; Mazur Gr (hooking), 6:56; L'Esperance Gr (tripping), 10:54.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Hirose 6 (Czarnik, Mazur), 1:46. Penalties-Czarnik Gr (roughing), 12:17; Mazur Gr (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:17; Feist Chi (cross-checking), 17:56.

Shots on Goal-Chicago 7-9-16-32. Grand Rapids 15-9-2-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 0 / 5; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Chicago, Kinkaid 2-5-1 (24 shots-21 saves); Scheel 2-5-1 (2 shots-1 saves). Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 4-5-0 (32 shots-32 saves).

A-4,706

Three Stars

1. GR Hutchinson (W, SO, 32 saves, assist); 2. GR Aston-Reese (two goals); 3. GR Lombardi (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 6-8-1-1 (14 pts.) / Fri., Dec. 1 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Chicago: 4-10-1-1 (10 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 2 vs. San Diego 7 p.m. CST

