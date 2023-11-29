Jordan Oesterle Recalled by Flames

The Flames have recalled (D) Jordan Oesterle, it was announced on Wednesday.

Oesterle began the season with the Flames, playing four games for the big club before joining the Wranglers.

He registered eight assists (8a) in 12 games with the Wranglers and was riding a three-game point streak prior to his recall.

Additionally:

The Wranglers have recalled (F) Mark Duarte and (D) Will Riedell from Rapid City (ECHL)

Alex Gallant is unavailable for next four games (suspension)

