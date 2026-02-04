Daishen Nix Posted 26 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST, 0 TO to Help Vipers Improve to 9-0 at Home!
Published on February 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers YouTube Video
Check out the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 4, 2026
- Series Preview: vs Maine Celtics - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Birmingham Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook Recognized at UAB Women's Basketball Game - Birmingham Squadron
- Spurs Top Legends 104-95 - Austin Spurs
- Daishen Nix Catapults Vipers to Victory with Triple-Double - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Legends Drop Road Contest to Spurs in Morning Match up - Texas Legends
- Young Named NBA G League Player of the Month - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Santa Cruz Warriors Host Grateful Dead Night March 6 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Kings Fall to Wolves at Home - Stockton Kings
- Iowa Wolves Escape with 114-109 Win over Stockton Kings - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rio Grande Valley Vipers Stories
- Daishen Nix Catapults Vipers to Victory with Triple-Double
- Daishen Nix Selected to 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game
- Seven Players in Double Digits Lead Vipers to Victory
- Wolves Slash Vipers Four-Game Win Streak
- Tristen Newton Selected to 2026 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Game