Crushers Refuse to Punt, Take Down Boomers for Huge Series Win

August 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - For the first time this week, normalcy returned to the city of Avon on College Football Kickoff at Lorain county's ballpark.

On Saturday, the Lake Erie Crushers (43-33) found their second consecutive win against the Schaumburg Boomers (38-37), the first time they've strung together wins since the All-Star break. The 4-1 victory pushes the Crushers further ahead of the Boomers in the Frontier League West, now 4.5 games up in the standings.

In the 2nd inning of play, 3B Logan Thomason roped a two-out double to drive in the first Lake Erie run in 19 innings. Mr. XBH had been searching for an XBH for a while, and he finally got one today to break the ice early on.

Just an inning later, Boomers LHP Daniel Paret continued to struggle finding the strike zone. He issued a bases-loaded walk to LF Burle Dixon before being yanked, his sixth walk of the game. RF Jack Harris welcomed the new pitcher, RHP Cole Stallings, with an RBI single, and CF Sam Franco pushed across another run to give the Crushers a 4-0 edge.

Crushers starter RHP Matt Mulhearn was excellent for Lake Erie on the mound. It's the third time this season he's pitched well against the Boomers. In the 4th inning he was hit in the leg with a 108mph line drive, but he stayed in the game and pitched into the 6th. Gritty.

LHP Cal Carver relieved Mulhearn after Mulhearn surrendered a two-out RBI single to 3B Paxton Wallace. Carver gave up a single to right field, but DH Anthony Calarco was gunned down from right field by Jack Harris. Pair that with a nice deke by C Jason Agresti and the Boomers were kept off the board further in the inning. The Crushers led 4-1 heading into the final third.

RHP Christian Scafidi worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, and RHP Sammy Tavarez, for the second straight night, shut the door on the Boomers, striking out the side to win it.

It was Tavarez' second save of the season, and Matt Mulhearn (4-7) walked away with another winning effort against Schaumburg - a huge series win for the Crushers as the final stretch of the season comes into view.

The Crushers now look to a quick turnaround as they host the Boomers for the final game of the series tomorrow. The ballgame is set to begin at 2:05 p.m. EST from Crushers Stadium for Sunday Fun-Day! It's also Halloween Day, so come dressed up in your best costume and you might win our pregame costume contest! Also stick around after the game so the kiddos can embark on a trick-or-treat experience with their favorite Crushers players!

