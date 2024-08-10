Boomers Rally Late But Fall at Lake Erie

AVON, Ohio - The Schaumburg Boomers fell behind early but were able to bring the tying run to the plate in two different innings late in the game but suffered a 4-1 loss in Ohio at the hands of the Lake Erie Crushers.

Lake Erie took advantage of free baserunners to open a 4-0 lead, drawing six walks in the first three frames. Three runs in the third proved to be the difference. Schaumburg struggled to get the bats moving, recording just one hit in the first five innings. The lone run of the contest came across with two outs in the sixth. Andrew Sojka singled, Anthony Calarco walked and Paxton Wallace put the Boomers on the board with an RBI single. Aaron Simmons followed with a single but a potential second run was thrown out at the plate. The Boomers also brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but could not come from behind.

Daniel Paret suffered the loss, allowing all four runs. The bullpen logged 5.2 scoreless innings, four of which came from Hambleton Oliver in the longest relief outing of the year. Cole Stallings and Aaron Glickstein also contributed to the bullpen effort. Calarco reached base three times with a hit and two walks. The Boomers never put the leadoff man on base and have done so only once in the first two games of the series. Alec Craig added to his league leading walk total by coaxing a pair.

The Boomers (38-37) wrap up the series and roadtrip at 1:05pm Central on Sunday with LHP Jacob Smith (3-1, 3.69) slated to start. With the addition of a home doubleheader on Monday, there are just 10 dates left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

