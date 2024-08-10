Wild Things Use Seven-Run Third to Take Middle Game

CRESTWOOD, Il. - Behind a seven-run third inning in a game that possessed a little bit of everything, the Wild Things took the middle game against Windy City Saturday night with a 9-5 decision, clinching a series win and dropping both of their magic numbers in the process, which dropped even more with results around the league this evening.

The Washington playoff magic number sits at seven after Washington's win and Schaumburg's loss tonight. The West Division magic number is down to 13 following the win for the Things and Gateway's loss to Evansville. Washington has 19 games remaining on the schedule after the win Saturday.

The Wild Things started the scoring for the second-straight night in the first inning. With the bases full via walks, Andrew Czech grounded home a run to make it 1-0. Windy City didn't wait tonight to strike back, however, as they used a three-hit bottom half to take a 2-1 lead with a sacrifice fly by Emmanuel Sanchez and a run-scoring double by Henry Kusiak.

The flood gates opened for the Wild Things in the third inning. Tyreque Reed led the inning off with a single, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Wagner Lagrange, tying the affair. Several batters later Brandon McIlwain doubled home Lagrange and a walked Andrew Czech, giving the Wild Things a lead at 4-2. Later in the frame, Jalen Miller doubled home a pair, Tommy Caufield singled home Miller and Lagrange singled home Caufield.

The seven-run frame in the third served as Washington's second seven-run inning of the week, joining the seven-run fourth Tuesday against Florence.

Windy City's Brennen Dorighi homered in the fourth before Tyreque Reed doubled home a run in the fifth to make it 9-3. Kobe Foster got his eighth win of the year to go to 8-1 with Washington's 40th quality start of the season. He allowed four hits and three runs in six frames.

Nick MacDonald was tagged for two runs in the eighth as Windy City got within four at 9-5, but that was it. Ryan Munoz finished the game in the ninth.

Reed and Lagrange had the multi-hit games for the Wild Things.

The series shifts to the finale, scheduled for 2:05/1:05 p.m. CT at Ozinga Field. Zach Kirby will toe the rubber against Will Armbruester as Washington looks for a sweep tomorrow afternoon.

