Beer Never Broke My Heart, But the Y'alls Did

August 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (37-39), presented by Towne Properties, came close against the Joliet Slammers (32-44), but, as the Country Night playlist lets us know, close doesn't cut it. Jolene takes Dolly's man 8-7 in a come-from-behind ninth inning effort.

Left-hander Kent Klyman blew his second-straight save opportunity against the Slammers after letting up a three-spot in the 10th inning on Friday, Aug. 2. In a repeat showing, this contest crashed and burned for another three-run lonely calling.

Before the ninth inning wagon wheels fell off, starter Evan Webster failed to make it through the fifth for the second-straight time. Through 4.2 IP, he allowed one unearned run, two total runs, six hits, and he struck out three. Right-hander Carter Poiry came on for relief, allowing two runs on two hits with one strikeout. Logan Campbell made his return to Florence after a monthlong stint in the Cincinnati Reds organization: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, and 2 K.

Despite wasting away in Margaritaville, Florence continued its home run parade with long balls from center fielder TJ Reeves, designated hitter Zade Richardson, and third baseman Brian Fuentes.

When the Y'alls load the bases, it's best to take a page from Jim Croce's playbook and avoid messing around with the guy who hits the gym. Richardson, who comes from a family of bodybuilders, muscled his third grand slam of the season into the southern night. That rocky mountain high fly tied Zade for the Frontier League record for grand slams in a season with three.

Family Funday sees the series finale underneath the blue moon of Kentucky. Before Joliet plays the part of traveller and heads on the road again homeward bound back to sweet home Chicago, the Slammers have to keep the Y'alls from inching closer to .500 back to an even record year. A gutted loss has Florence feeling dark as a dungeon, but these two find out if country really is country-wide at 5:09 p.m.

