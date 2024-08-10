ValleyCats Drop Series Opener to Boulders in Sudden Death

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (41-33) fell to the New York Boulders (41-33) 5-4 in 11 innings in Sudden Death on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

New York opened the scoring in the second. Steve Barmakian homered off Easton Klein to provide the Boulders with a 1-0 advantage.

Tri-City responded in the third. Elvis Peralta singled against Blaine Traxel. Dylan Broderick doubled, and Peralta moved to third. Oscar Campos lifted a sac fly to even the game, 1-1.

Tri-City took the lead in the fourth. Chris Burgess picked up a one-out single. Tyson Gingerich reached on a fielder's choice, but after an error from Austin Dennis, Burgess advanced to third. Brett Rodriguez brought in Burgess with a bunt single. Jaxon Hallmark then drove in Gingerich with a single to put the ValleyCats on top, 3-1.

The 'Cats added in the fifth. Ian Walters singled, and Burgess knocked in a run with a double to give Tri-City 4-1 lead.

New York countered in the sixth. Jake Reinisch lifted a solo homer to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Boulders launched back-to-back jacks in the seventh from Chris Kwitzer and Joe DeLuca to make it a 4-4 affair.

Traxel was given a no-decision. He went four frames, allowing three runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Klein was also handed a no-decision. He pitched six-plus innings, yielding four runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Dylan Smith (6-0) earned the win, and did not allow a run in the ninth and 10 th innings. The ValleyCats opted to hit in sudden death in the 11 th, and Smith returned for a shutout frame. Overall, across three hitless frames, he struck out five. Since Tri-City did not score in the 11 th, New York received an automatic run and won 5-4.

The ValleyCats finish the series against the Boulders on Sunday, August 11 th for a single admission doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 4 PM, and both games will be seven innings.

FINAL (11) | NEW YORK 5 | TRI-CITY 4

W: Dylan Smith (6-0)

Time of Game: 3:10

Attendance: 4,254

