Wild Things Make Series of Moves, Sign IF Carlos Santiago

August 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have made a series of roster moves, presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC. With the Frontier League's transaction deadline approaching Monday, the Wild Things have signed infielder Carlos Santiago, a former Dodgers and Marlins farmhand, and made some other moves as well.

Infielder Carson Clowers was placed on the 60-Day Injured List, ending his season, retroactive to August 8. Right-handed pitcher Aaron Forrest was transferred from the 14-Day to the 60-Day Injured List in a procedural move.

Lefty Kobe Foster was activated from the 7-Day Injured List and will start tonight. In a corresponding move to free space on the active roster right-handed pitcher Justin Goossen-Brown was released.

Santiago, a Venezuela native, will be active tonight in Crestwood for the middle game against Windy City. He was signed as an international free agent in 2017 by the Dodgers before playing in the DOSL in 2018 and 2019. He combined to hit seven home runs and drive in 49 in those two seasons before coming state side post-COVID. In 2021, Santiago was with the ACL Dodgers in rookie ball and hit five homers.

In 2022, Santiago enjoyed his best offensive season, slashing .264/.298/.399 with 16 doubles, two triples, five homers and 38 RBI between Jupiter (A, MIA) and the FCL Marlins (Rk, MIA). He had been a minor-league Rule 5 pick to join the Marlins' organization. He played with Jupiter in 2023 and logged 44 games with nine doubles, four homers and 23 RBI before starting 2024 with High-A Beloit. He was released August 2 after playing in 54 games and clubbing nine homers with 27 RBI.

In the minors, Santiago has played first base, second base, third base and some left field. His primary position is shortstop, where he played in 160 games in the minors. The next closest games played number at a position is at third base with 56 games there.

Clowers was slashing .230/.316/.346 with his first three pro homers and 19 RBI this season to go along with 18 stolen bases. Forrest was placed on the injured list after leaving a game in Avon at Lake Erie in late June and will not pitch the rest of the season. He made three appearances for Washington and logged 11 total innings with eight hits allowed and four runs. He was 2-0 including a five-inning complete game June 25 in a rain-shortened affair at Gateway.

Goossen-Brown was in his first full season with the Wild Things and had a 4.64 ERA in 28 games from the bullpen. In 33 innings, he walked only five and struck out 19.

Foster will make the start tonight, re-joining the rotation after a quick trip to the IL. Foster is 7-1 with a 3.08 ERA in 14 starts this season. He's got 101 strikeouts in 90.2 innings of work with 14 walks and only 85 hits allowed. A Pitcher of the Year candidate and 2024 Frontier League midseason All Star, Foster will make his 15th start of the season tonight.

All of Washington's transactions in 2024 are presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No.1 roofing company. When McClellands' name goes on it, they stand behind it so you can stand in it.

The Wild Things, with their playoff magic number at nine and their West magic number at 15, meet the ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field at 7:05/6:05 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.