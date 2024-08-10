Walk Trouble Costs Knockouts; Drop Middle Game to Quebec

BROCKTON,MA.- Jesmuel Valentin went 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs to give Quebec a 8-2 victory over New England on Saturday night at Campanelli Stadium. Les Capitales improved to 52-25, while the Knockouts decreased to 27-48.

New England's Manager, Jerod Edmondson, expressed his team's determination to rebound from their loss last night before the game commenced. "I mean if you give up nine runs in two innings you are not going to win - probably ever. We just have to limit the damage and you have guys that blow up a little bit and give up a run or two, maybe three, but if you have four or five run innings, it's hard to come back from. I was happy with the way that we played. We played a pretty good defense and swung the bat good against some of their better arms. We're just two far behind to catch all the way up, so hopefully we keep it closer early and give ourselves a chance."

Jack-Thomas Wold also shared insights about his experience transitioning to New England. Having joined the team just two weeks ago, he reflected on his initial impressions and adjustments to his new environment. "The transition has been great. I really enjoy the guys, I really enjoy the staff and everybody is treating me well. I am excited to finish up the season here."

Quebec's starting pitcher Abdiel Saldana secured the win, bringing his season record to 7-2. He delivered a strong performance, pitching five innings and allowing two earned runs, while also issuing two walks and striking out three batters. New England's starting pitcher Michael Quigley took the loss, bringing his season record to 0-1. He pitched 3.1 innings, conceding three hits and three runs (two earned), while also walking six batters and striking out three.

David Glaude hit a single to right field in the second inning and then advanced to second base on a passed ball. Later, with two outs, Jonathan Lacroix walked, putting two Capitales runners on base. Then, Mathieu Siriois singled to left field, allowing Quebec to take a 1-0 lead. Both runners advanced due to a passed ball, putting them in scoring position. With the bases loaded after Jake MacKenzie walked, Valentin grounded out to the first baseman Wold, who flipped it to Quigley to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom half of the inning, John Cristino hit a single to center field and then advanced to second base on a passed ball. The Knockouts had runners in scoring position, but unfortunately, Jake Boone fouled out to third baseman MacKenzie and Tommy Kretzler hit a fly ball deep to left field, where Tommy Seidl made the catch for the third out of the inning.

Marc-Antoine Lebreux hit a home run to right field, marking his eleventh of the season. The ball landed 345 feet away, expanding their lead to 2-0 in the third. After Kyle Crowl and Seidl both walked, Glaude hit a fly ball to Victor Castillo in left field while Seidle stole second base, bringing his total stolen bases for the year to 29. Anthony Quirion then walked, putting two runners on base with just one out for Lacroix. Fortunately, Lacroix hit a fly ball to Castillo in left field, and Castillo quickly threw the ball to first base to complete a double play, as Quirion didn't make it to the base in time.

Nolan Lucier walked and J.R. DiSarcina then hit a solid base hit, advancing to second on an error by Saldana in the bottom half of the third. Lucier took full advantage of the error, managing to score all the way from first base. A few batters later, Luis Atiles hit a sharp base hit up the middle, bringing home the second run of the game. With Wold singling to the right side, New England had two runners on with one out. However, Atiles got picked off on a rundown, leading to a missed opportunity. Cristino walked, and Castillo hit a hard-line drive to the third baseman MacKenzie to end the inning.

Crowl drew a walk, and Seidl followed with a single to right field, putting two runners on base with just one out in the fifth. Both runners advanced when Wold committed an error. Quirion then delivered a clutch RBI single, driving in two runs and extending Quebec's lead to 5-2. Additionally, Quirion stole second base, marking his twelfth stolen base of the season. The inning concluded with Lacroix and Siriois striking out swinging.

In the sixth inning, the first two batters managed to hit singles, placing themselves on first and second with no one out. They then executed a double steal, advancing to scoring position. Lebreux reached base on a fielder's choice, resulting in the first out of the inning. Crown followed with a single to left field, extending their team's lead to 6-2. Following a fielding error by Jake Boone, Seidl reached first base, putting Quebec in a promising position with runners on the corners. However, Glaude's fly-out and Quirion's ground out to Liam O'Sullivan ended the inning.

Cristino walked and Castillo hit a single to center field in the bottom of the sixth, putting two runners on base for the Knockouts. However, the next three Knockouts hitters were retired: Boone lined out to the second baseman Glaude, Kretzler struck out swinging, and Lucier flew out to the center fielder Lacroix, ending the inning.

Lacroix singled to center field and Sirois walked in the seventh. With two runners on, both runners advanced on a pass ball. Mike McKenna settled in and retired the next three hitters: MacKenzie flew out to the right fielder Noah Lucier, Valentin popped out to Atiles at third, and Lebreux struck out swinging to end the top of the seventh.

Reeves Martin quickly retired the first two batters in the ninth. However, he ran into trouble when Siriois hit a single to left field and MacKenzie followed with a single to right, putting Capitales in a threatening position with runners on the corners. MacKenzie then stole second base, marking his 36th stolen base of the season. Valentin stepped up next and delivered a two-run single, extending their lead to 8-2. Martin managed to strike out Lebreux to end the inning.

For Quebec, Valentin, Sirois, and MacKenzie each had two hits, contributing to the team's offensive performance. Additionally, six other Capitales players also secured hits. On the other side, seven different players from New England Knockouts successfully recorded hits during the game.

New Engla nd returns to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow afternoon, hosting the Québec Capitales in game three and a Sunday matinee. Tickets for the rest of the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

