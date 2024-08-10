Otters' Offensive Onslaught Evens Series in Gateway

SAUGET, Ill. - In the middle game of the series, the Evansville Otters dominated the Gateway Grizzlies in a 15-3 win on Saturday night at Grizzlies Ballpark.

The bats were on fire, as the Otters (33-43) outslugged the Grizzlies (45-31) 18-9. Everybody in the starting lineup had at least one hit for the Otters and six men accumulated multi-hit performances.

Leading the way, Giovanni DiGiacomo went four-for-five with three runs and an RBI. Delvin Zinn notched three hits and brought home two. Logan Brown tallied three RBI and Randy Bednar hit a grand slam, registering six RBI on the night.

Big innings led Evansville to victory. Drawing fist blood in the opening frame, they never looked back.

They began the night with one run in the first. Moving to the second and fourth innings, the club dealt the most damage scoring five runs apiece. Many highlights arose, but none bigger than Bednar's grand slam cleared the bases to make it 6-0. Delvin Zinn and Logan Brown also had two-RBI hits in the fifth.

Amidst the offensive clinic, Gateway got on the board in the home second with a solo home run. Their other two runs came in the same fashion during the sixth and eighth innings.

Evansville finalized their scoring in the seventh with another quartet of Otters to touch home. During the frame, Dakota Phillips hit an RBI double, tying the all-time Otters RBI record held by John Schultz. Both men now sit at 220.

In his first road start of the season, Casey Delgado (2-0) took the win while pitching in five innings of one-run ball. He was marvelous again, keeping batters off-balanced allowing just four hits. Aaron Dona (1-6) took the loss going just three innings as the starter.

Finalizing the series tomorrow, the Otters will play Gateway in a rubber match with the first pitch at 5:30 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

