Grizzlies Drop Middle Game to Evansville

August 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies fell behind early on Saturday night against the Evansville Otters, and despite hitting three home runs in the contest, they were unable to make a dent in the deficit in a 15-3 loss at Grizzlies Ballpark.

Two-out RBIs killed Gateway's pitching staff all game long, beginning in the first inning, when Aaron Dona (0-1) surrendered an RBI single to Mason White to put the Otters up 1-0. In the second inning, with the score already 2-0 after an RBI single by Giovanni DiGiacomo, Dona issued a walk and hit batter with two outs to load the bases before giving up a grand slam to Randy Bednar, making the deficit 6-0.

Kevin Krause would get Gateway on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the second off Otters starter Casey Delgado (2-0), making the score 6-1, but the Otters would keep on scoring in bunches in the contest, plating five more runs in the top of the fourth (four of which with two outs on RBI hits by Delvin Zinn and Logan Brown on back-to-back pitches by Tyler Cornett), and then four more runs in the top of the seventh inning to complete their 15-run ledger.

Peter Zimmermann would get Gateway back on the board in the bottom of the sixth and eighth innings with solo home runs off Ryan Wiltse and Jacob Meyer, respectively, marking his 15th and 16th homers of the season as well as his eighth-career multi-home run game, but it was not enough to stem the tide as the Grizzlies dropped the middle game of the weekend series.

Gateway will look to respond quickly in the rubber game of the weekend on Sunday, August 11, at 5:30 p.m. CT, with Deylen Miley on the mound against Evansville's Chip Korbacher at Grizzlies Ballpark.

