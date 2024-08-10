Walks Hurt ThunderBolts in Loss to Washington
August 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - The Washington Wild Things scored seven runs in the third inning to take a big early lead and never looked back as they dealt the ThunderBolts a second consecutive defeat, 9-5 at Ozinga Field Saturday night.
The Things (52-34) struck the scoreboard first with a run in the opening inning thanks to Michael Barker's control problems. The ThunderBolts starter issued four walks in the inning to fall behind 1-0.
The ThunderBolts (33-45) bounced right back with two in the bottom of the inning. Cam Phelts singled, stole second and scored on an Emmanuel Sanchez sacrifice fly to tie the score. Later in the inning, Henry Kusiak hit an RBI double, giving the Bolts a one-run lead.
That was the last time the ThunderBolts were ahead as wildness got the best of Barker again in the third. Wagner Lagrange, Brandon McIlwain and Jalen Miller put the Wild Things in front with RBI doubles. Later in the inning, Tommy Caufield hit an RBI single before Lagrange singled for his second RBI hit of the frame, making the score 8-2.
Brennen Dorighi put the Bolts back on the board in the fourth inning with a leadoff home run but Washington answered with a quick run the next inning.
In the eighth, Kusiak doubled and Dorighi tripled him home. Michael Seegers followed with an RBI groundout to make the final score 9-5.
Kobe Woster (8-1) allowed three runs in six innings for the win and Michael Barker (3-6) allowed six walks and seven runs over 2.2 innings to take the loss.
The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with Will Armbruester (3-6, 4.35) on the hill for the Bolts agaist Washington's Zach Kirby (7-4, 2.36). It's JULIE Family Sunday at Ozinga Field, featuring an in-game show First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
