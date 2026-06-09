Cristian Roldan World Cup Ball Rankings
Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2026
- Philadelphia Union and WSFS Bank Extend Naming Rights Partnership for WSFS Bank Sportsplex - Philadelphia Union
- LAFC Acquires Defender Yevhen Cheberko from Columbus Crew - Los Angeles FC
- Colorado Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Acquire International Roster Slot from LAFC for Defender Yevhen Cheberko - Columbus Crew SC
- Revolution Sign D Will Sands to Multi-Year Extension - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF U-19 Close out Participation in 2026 Copa Tru Mitad Del Mundo in Ecuador - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Celebrates 2026 Academy Graduating Class - Charlotte FC
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