Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 25, 2025
June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun 85-59 to improve to .500 on the season
A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 42 PTS in the win. The 3x M'VP also became the fastest player in WNBA history to eclipse 5,000 career points!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
