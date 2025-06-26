Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 25, 2025

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun 85-59 to improve to .500 on the season

A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 42 PTS in the win. The 3x M'VP also became the fastest player in WNBA history to eclipse 5,000 career points!

