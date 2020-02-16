Comets Drop Divisional Tilt in Rochester

Rochester, NY - The Utica Comets were provided goals from Nikolay Goldobin and John Stevens, but they were unable to overcome a three-goal deficit as they fell by a 3-2 margin on Sunday at Blue Cross Arena.

The Comets fell behind in the first period as the Amerks generated two goals separated by eight minutes of action. Remi Elie got the scoring started at 2:13 of the game with a spinning shot from the low slot and Eric Cornel added to the advantage at 10:15 of the period with a rebound finish.

Rochester continued to apply pressure in the early stages of the second period and opened their lead to a game-high three goals with Taylor Leier generating his seventh of the season at 1:48 of the frame. Utica found their stride as the period progressed and appeared to take control the rest of the way. They were rewarded with a goal of their own at 12:40 of the action as Sven Baertschi stuck with the action, forced a takeaway, and fed Stevens in front of the goal for a backhand deposit into the net.

Utica maintained its comeback efforts into the third period, getting within a goal by finishing off an excellent display of puck movement in the offensive zone. Dylan Blujus feathered a feed to Jalen Chatfield, who angled a perfect pass to the high slot where Goldobin re-directed it into the top corner of the goal.

It was as close as the Comets got in their comeback attempt, as each of their ensuing opportunities were denied down the stretch.

The Comets return to the ice Friday, February 21 when they battle the Belleville Senators. Puck drop at CAA Arena is at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

