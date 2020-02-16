Reign Topple Colorado, 6-3
February 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign made it nine wins from their last ten games, and points in 11 of their last 12 games, with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Eagles. Forward Mikey Eyssimont collected a career-high four points (1-3-4) in the win, while forward Gabriel Vilardi added three assists (0-3-3) and forward Carl Grundstrom extended his point streak to five games with a goal and an assist.
Date: February 16, 2020
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL216BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL216Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL216PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (26-19-4-1)
COL Record: (28-16-3-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 2 3 -- 6
COL 1 1 1 -- 3
Shots PP
ONT 40 0/2
COL 34 1/5
Three Stars -
1. Mikey Eyssimont (ONT)
2. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)
3. Mikey Anderson (ONT)
W: Kevin Poulin (1-1-2)
L: Adam Werner (15-9-1)
Next Game: Friday, February 21, 2020 vs. Colorado - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
