Reign Topple Colorado, 6-3

February 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign made it nine wins from their last ten games, and points in 11 of their last 12 games, with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Eagles. Forward Mikey Eyssimont collected a career-high four points (1-3-4) in the win, while forward Gabriel Vilardi added three assists (0-3-3) and forward Carl Grundstrom extended his point streak to five games with a goal and an assist.

Date: February 16, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL216BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL216Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL216PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (26-19-4-1)

COL Record: (28-16-3-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 2 3 -- 6

COL 1 1 1 -- 3

Shots PP

ONT 40 0/2

COL 34 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Mikey Eyssimont (ONT)

2. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

3. Mikey Anderson (ONT)

W: Kevin Poulin (1-1-2)

L: Adam Werner (15-9-1)

Next Game: Friday, February 21, 2020 vs. Colorado - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.