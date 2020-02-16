Colorado Avalanche Recall Goaltender Hunter Miska

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Hunter Miska has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Miska has posted a record of 13-5-3 to go along with a 2.62 goals-against average, a .919 save-percentage and one shutout. The 24-year old has already appeared in one NHL game in his career, making his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on November 3, 2018 against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Sunday, February 16th at 4:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

