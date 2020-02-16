Checkers Fall Flat in Rematch with Springfield

CHARLOTTE, NC - Sunday's rematch went down to the wire, but the Checkers couldn't quite muster enough offense and fell to the Thunderbirds 4-3.

The Checkers turned up the pressure for the first 40 minutes, outshooting their opponent 29-17, but traded blows back and forth with the Thunderbirds to send the game into the second intermission deadlocked at two.

The visitors tilted the ice their way in the third, doubling up Charlotte's shot output, and just past the halfway mark they converted a 2-on-0 break to claim their first lead of the game. The Checkers launched their rally attempt with an extra attacker, but the puck ended up back in their own net to inflate Springfield's advantage to two with 80 seconds remaining.

Steven Lorentz pulled off a nifty individual effort on an offensive zone draw to make things interesting with 30 seconds left, but the Checkers couldn't find the equalizer and the clock ran out on the tight-fought loss.

Quotes

Coach Ryan Warsofsky on the game

We just couldn't get to our game. I thought we had a good start on that power play but couldn't score. We just couldn't get to our game. Similar to last night, honestly.

Warsofsky the turning point in the third period

We just couldn't shut down that top line. That line was good for them. We've just got to be more aware. We had a good look there on a line rush and then it comes back 2-on-0 when we take a little breath and they dunk it in the back of our net.

Warsofsky on navigating through special teams situations

We just couldn't get into the flow of it. Even when we had our power plays, we had some good looks and I didn't have a problem with it, but we've got to capitalize. We've got to score. The PK, there were moments where it was really good and it's been better, but we give up one there. We've just got to be a little bit tighter.

Warsofsky on if the team is able to take positives from a 4-1-1 home stand despite not winning the last two

For sure. We've got to learn from it. We've got a lot to work on. I know it's February, but we still have a lot to work on. Finding our game consistently is going to be a topic of discussion this week.

Notes

The Checkers' six-game point streak (5-0-1) came to an end. It tied their longest of the season ... The Checkers have lost just five games in regulation since Dec. 22 ... Charlotte fell to 2-1-2 against Springfield this season ... Gustav Forsling had a season-high six shots on goal, five of which were in the first period ... Steven Lorentz extended his point streak to six games (2g, 6a) ... Janne Kuokkanen achieved new career highs in assists (30) and points (42) this weekend ... Forwards Brian Gibbons and Colin Markison missed the game due to injury ... Forward Jacob Pritchard and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald were healthy extras.

Up Next

The Checkers will now embark on a road trip for the remainder of the month, starting Friday in Binghamton.

