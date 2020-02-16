Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 5 PM

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears wrap-up three games in three nights with a 5 PM meeting against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. It's the 10th of 12 matchups between the Bears and Phantoms this season, with two remaining after tonight. The Bears have already clinched the season-series victory over Lehigh Valley with a 7-1-1-0 record through nine previous games.

Hershey Bears (31-16-3-3) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (22-23-1-6)

February 16, 2020 | 5 PM | Game #54 | Giant Center

Referees: Brandon Blandina (39), Mike Dietrich (15)

Linesmen: Julien Fournier (56), Tommy George (61)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears dropped a 4-2 decision to the Binghamton Devils last night at Giant Center. Hershey got a power play goal from Matt Moulson 1:44 into the contest, and killed off four penalties in the first period to lead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Jesper Boqvist tied the game for the Devils only 1:11 into the second period. Kyle Cumisky gave the visitors the lead at 6:36 of the middle frame, but Hershey's Philippe Maillet tied the score at 2-2 at 11:31. In the third period, Binghamton took advantage on the power play at 14:30 to pull ahead, 3-2. Brett Seney sealed the game for Binghamton with an empty net goal. The Devils out shot Hershey, 38-29. The Phantoms were in action yesterday, falling in a shootout to Hartford, 4-3, at the PPL Center. Andy Wellinski, Cal O'Reilly, and Morgan Frost scored for Lehigh Valley.

LEADING THE WAY:

Hershey has scored the first goal in five straight games. The Bears record in those contests stands at 3-1-1-0. Overall this season, the Bears have scored first in 54.7% of games this season, notching the opening goal 29 times. Hershey is 22-5-1-1 when striking first, but the Bears have lost two consecutive games despite scoring first in each contest. Forward Matt Moulson leads the way for Hershey, scoring the first goal six times this season.

FIVE SPOT:The Bears went 1-for-6 on the power play last night, giving the club five straight games with a goal on the man-advantage. In that span, Hershey is 8-for-24 on the power play, good for 33.3%. In the last five games, Matt Moulson and Garrett Pilon each have three power play goals, while Christian Djoos and Philippe Maillet each have one tally. The last time Hershey scored power play goals in five straight games came during the 2018-19 season. The Bears struck for power play goals in games from Feb. 10-22, 2019, going 6-for-21 (28.6%).

SUNDAY FUNDAY:

The Chocolate and Whte have enjoyed great success on Sundays this season. The Bears own an impressive 11-1-1-0 record in Sunday contests this season. On home ice, the Bears have been nearly perfect on Sunday's, going 9-0-1-0 at the Giant Center. Lehigh Valley is 2-5-0-1 on Sunday's, and the Bears have beat the Phantoms three times on a Sunday this season.

STILL DJOOSY:

Forward Christian Djoos enters tonight's game with points in five straight contests, tallying nine points (one goal, eight assists) over that period. Djoos has points in six of his past seven games, and is Hershey's leading scorer versus Lehigh Valley, compiling eight assists in the eight head-to-head meetings. Djoos is one of just 13 defenders in the AHL to have 30 or more points, and his 26 assists ranks 7th among AHL rearguards. Djoos now has 111 points (25 goals, 86 assists) in 170 career AHL games.

