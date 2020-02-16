Currie's Big Night Not Enough in Condors 5-4 Shootout Loss

February 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-23-6; 46pts) picked up a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Eagles (28-15-4; 60pts) on Saturday in front of 5,101 at Mechanics Bank Arena. RW Josh Currie (2g-1a) and C Luke Esposito (3a) each had three points. For Currie, he notched his 100th and 101st AHL goals along with tying Andrew Ianiero for fourth all-time at 115 goals in Condors history.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (13th) shorthanded on a breakaway; Unassisted; Time of goal: 8:21; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (21st) from the high slot; Assist: Espostito; Time of goal: 11:09; BAK leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK- 7, COL - 10

SECOND PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: F Jacob MacDonald (12th) off a rebound; Assists: Kaut, Megna; Time of goal: :55; BAK leads, 2-1

EAGLES GOAL: RW Erik Condra (15th) off a back wall bounce on a PP; Assists: Timmins, MacDonald; Time of goal: 15:03; Game tied, 2-2

CONDORS GOAL: Currie (22nd) off a one-time blast; Assists: Bouchard, Esposito; Time o goal: 17:53; BAK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK - 12, COL - 10

THIRD PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: RW Logan O'Connor (11th) off a rebound on a break; Assists: Connauton, Condra; Time of goal: 7:18; Game tied, 3-3

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (12th) ripped a shot off a drop pass; Assists: Currie, Esposito; Time of goal: 14:52; BAK leads, 4-3

EAGLES GOAL: C Sheldon Dries (20th) redirected a shot on an extra attacker and with a power play; Assists: Megna, Timmins; Time of goal: 19:34; Game tied, 4-4

SHOTS: BAK- 10, COL - 7

Colorado scored twice in the shootout for the 5-4 win.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Greer (COL) 2. Dries (COL) 3. Currie (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/4; COL - 2/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 33; COL - 29

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-14-4; 24/28); COL - Miska (13-5-3; 29/33)

RW Josh Currie scored his 100th and 101st AHL goals; he moved into a tie for fourth with Andrew Ianiero at 115 goals all-time in Condors sweater

C Luke Esposito had three assists

C Brad Malone's shorthanded goal was the team's fifth of the season

D Vincent Desharnais was recalled earlier in the day, but did not play

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Vincent Desharnais, Brandon Manning

CONDORS HOME TOMORROW at 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.