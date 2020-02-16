Currie's Big Night Not Enough in Condors 5-4 Shootout Loss
February 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-23-6; 46pts) picked up a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Eagles (28-15-4; 60pts) on Saturday in front of 5,101 at Mechanics Bank Arena. RW Josh Currie (2g-1a) and C Luke Esposito (3a) each had three points. For Currie, he notched his 100th and 101st AHL goals along with tying Andrew Ianiero for fourth all-time at 115 goals in Condors history.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (13th) shorthanded on a breakaway; Unassisted; Time of goal: 8:21; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (21st) from the high slot; Assist: Espostito; Time of goal: 11:09; BAK leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK- 7, COL - 10
SECOND PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: F Jacob MacDonald (12th) off a rebound; Assists: Kaut, Megna; Time of goal: :55; BAK leads, 2-1
EAGLES GOAL: RW Erik Condra (15th) off a back wall bounce on a PP; Assists: Timmins, MacDonald; Time of goal: 15:03; Game tied, 2-2
CONDORS GOAL: Currie (22nd) off a one-time blast; Assists: Bouchard, Esposito; Time o goal: 17:53; BAK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK - 12, COL - 10
THIRD PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: RW Logan O'Connor (11th) off a rebound on a break; Assists: Connauton, Condra; Time of goal: 7:18; Game tied, 3-3
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (12th) ripped a shot off a drop pass; Assists: Currie, Esposito; Time of goal: 14:52; BAK leads, 4-3
EAGLES GOAL: C Sheldon Dries (20th) redirected a shot on an extra attacker and with a power play; Assists: Megna, Timmins; Time of goal: 19:34; Game tied, 4-4
SHOTS: BAK- 10, COL - 7
Colorado scored twice in the shootout for the 5-4 win.
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Greer (COL) 2. Dries (COL) 3. Currie (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/4; COL - 2/5
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 33; COL - 29
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-14-4; 24/28); COL - Miska (13-5-3; 29/33)
RW Josh Currie scored his 100th and 101st AHL goals; he moved into a tie for fourth with Andrew Ianiero at 115 goals all-time in Condors sweater
C Luke Esposito had three assists
C Brad Malone's shorthanded goal was the team's fifth of the season
D Vincent Desharnais was recalled earlier in the day, but did not play
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Vincent Desharnais, Brandon Manning
CONDORS HOME TOMORROW at 5 p.m.
