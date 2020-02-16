Rocket Shutout by Bruins 3-0

PROVIDENCE - The Laval Rocket were shutout 3-0 against the Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence on Sunday afternoon, concluding their five-game road trip.

In an opening period that featured seven penalties, Brendan Gaunce was the only player to find the back of the net on the powerplay, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead that lasted through 40 minutes. Gaunce has registered three points (2 G, 1 A) in three games against the Rocket this season.

The Bruins grabbed a 3-0 lead less than three minutes into the final frame with goals from Paul Carey and Ryan Fitzgerald. Despite outshooting the Bruins 32-30, including 16-6 in the final frame, the Rocket couldn't solve Dan Vladar who earned his second shutout of the season.

"When you're down, you just don't have any mojo, you don't have that swagger that you need to have to get through some of these games. [...] It's an ugly slump right now and we're battling hard to get out of it and when we do, its going to be great again. We will [come] home [and play] in front of our crowd and that's what we need," said Karl Alzner after the game.

The Rocket will return to Laval hoping to regain the path to victory with a three-game stint against the Manitoba Moose and the Toronto Marlies beginning on Wednesday at Place Bell.

Marqueurs/Scorers

LAV:

PRO: Gaunce (Ritchie, Studnicka) | Carey (Kampfer) | Fitzgerald (Vaakanainen, Lantosi)

Unités spéciales/Special teams

LAV | AN/PP: 0/6 | IN/PK: 4/5

PRO | AN/PP: 1/5 | IN/PK: 6/6

Gardiens/Goaltenders

LAV: Primeau (27/30) | PRO: Vladar (32/32)

Trois étoiles/Three stars

1. Vladar - PRO 2. Gaunce - PRO 3. Woods - PRO

