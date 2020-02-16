Vladar Records Shutout as P-Bruins Defeat Laval Rocket, 3-0

February 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Dan Vladar recorded a 32-save shutout, while eight different skaters recorded a point, as the Providence Bruins skated to a 3-0 victory over the Laval Rocket on Sunday afternoon. Paul Carey, Ryan Fitzgerald and Brendan Gaunce each scored for Providence in the victory. The P-Bruins went six-for-six on the penalty kill and one-for-five on the power play.

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I thought we played the right way for the first two periods. We know that's a very heavy forechecking team over there. I thought we did a nice job for the most part. We were able to capitalize on the power play, which was nice. They had a couple early power plays and they were effective, but Vladdy (Dan Vladar) was able to stand tall for us.

"I think in the third we got a little frustrated when they were hemming us in. Our goalie was terrific in the third. That's what helped with the shutout and it was huge to get the two points."

DAN VLADAR - 32-SAVE SHUTOUT

"I'm just glad I gave our team a chance to win. Thankfully they didn't score any and we scored three. It was a good day overall for the team.

"The stats don't really matter too much to me. It's obviously nice to get the shutout, but I'd rather get 15 wins in 15 starts than get a shutout or lead the league in save percentage. I just want to give our team a chance to win every night."

STATS

- Dan Vladar recorded his third shutout of the season. He now leads the AHL with a 1.79 GAA and .936 save percentage this season.

- Brendan Gaunce scored a goal for the second consecutive game and extended his point streak to three games (2G, 1A).

- Jack Studnicka recorded an assist and has 12 points (5G, 7A) in his last 10 games.

- Paul Carey scored his 18th goal of the season, which ranks second on the team behind Studnicka's 19.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Monday, February 17 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

