Condors Fall to San Jose

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-24-6; 46pts) scored first, but fell 5-2 to the San Jose Barracuda (15-25-5; 35pts) on Sunday. LW Jakob Stukel's opening tally brought thousands of undergarments on the ice for those in need as part of the team's 7th annual "Undie Sunday."

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Jakob Stukel (5th) scored the team's Undie Sunday goal from in tight; Assists: Esposito, Lowe; Time of goal: 8:12; BAK leads, 1-0

BARRACUDA GOAL: F Manuel Wiederer (2nd) off a centering feed; Assist: Yurtaykin; Time of goal: 10:59; Game tied, 1-1

BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Jayden Halbgewachs (15th) at the top of the crease; Assists: Chekovich, Chmelevski; Time of goal: 17:04; SJ leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SJ - 12

SECOND PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: D Jeremy Roy (1st) off a rebound; Assists: Wiederer, Yurtaykin; Time of goal: 12:57; SJ leads. 3-1

SHOTS: BAK - 8, SJ - 10

THIRD PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: D Thomas Gregoire (4th) off a drop pass in the slot; Assists: Chmelevski, Bergmann; Time of goal: :53; SJ leads, 4-1

BARRACUDA GOAL: F Leann Bergmann (7th) tipped a point shot; Assists: Gregoire, Halbgewachs; Time of goal; 5:02; SJ leads, 5-1

CONDORS GOAL: F Nolan Vesey (1st) redirected a centering pass; Assists: Bouchard, Starrett; Time of goal: 5:45; SJ leads, 5-2

SHOTS: BAK- 9, SJ - 14

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Wiederer (SJ) 2. Halbgewachs (SJ) 3. Chmelevski (SJ)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SJ - 1/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 24; SJ - 36

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (4-6-1; 31/36) ; SJ - Sawchenko (4-4-1; 22/24)

The Condors are 4-4-0 on the season against the Barracuda with four more matchups

C Luke Esposito has four assists in two games

F Jakob Stukel's goal sent thousands of undergarments on the ice as part of the "Undie Sunday" promotion for charity

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Vincent Desharnais, Brandon Manning

