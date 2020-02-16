Condors Fall to San Jose
February 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-24-6; 46pts) scored first, but fell 5-2 to the San Jose Barracuda (15-25-5; 35pts) on Sunday. LW Jakob Stukel's opening tally brought thousands of undergarments on the ice for those in need as part of the team's 7th annual "Undie Sunday."
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Jakob Stukel (5th) scored the team's Undie Sunday goal from in tight; Assists: Esposito, Lowe; Time of goal: 8:12; BAK leads, 1-0
BARRACUDA GOAL: F Manuel Wiederer (2nd) off a centering feed; Assist: Yurtaykin; Time of goal: 10:59; Game tied, 1-1
BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Jayden Halbgewachs (15th) at the top of the crease; Assists: Chekovich, Chmelevski; Time of goal: 17:04; SJ leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 7, SJ - 12
SECOND PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: D Jeremy Roy (1st) off a rebound; Assists: Wiederer, Yurtaykin; Time of goal: 12:57; SJ leads. 3-1
SHOTS: BAK - 8, SJ - 10
THIRD PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: D Thomas Gregoire (4th) off a drop pass in the slot; Assists: Chmelevski, Bergmann; Time of goal: :53; SJ leads, 4-1
BARRACUDA GOAL: F Leann Bergmann (7th) tipped a point shot; Assists: Gregoire, Halbgewachs; Time of goal; 5:02; SJ leads, 5-1
CONDORS GOAL: F Nolan Vesey (1st) redirected a centering pass; Assists: Bouchard, Starrett; Time of goal: 5:45; SJ leads, 5-2
SHOTS: BAK- 9, SJ - 14
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Wiederer (SJ) 2. Halbgewachs (SJ) 3. Chmelevski (SJ)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SJ - 1/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 24; SJ - 36
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (4-6-1; 31/36) ; SJ - Sawchenko (4-4-1; 22/24)
The Condors are 4-4-0 on the season against the Barracuda with four more matchups
C Luke Esposito has four assists in two games
F Jakob Stukel's goal sent thousands of undergarments on the ice as part of the "Undie Sunday" promotion for charity
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Vincent Desharnais, Brandon Manning
TWO HUGE CROWDS NEXT WEEKEND - SAVE MONEY WITH CONDORS-CON PACK
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2020
- Condors Fall to San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Topple Colorado, 6-3 - Ontario Reign
- Bears Finish Weekend with 5-3 Win over Lehigh Valley - Hershey Bears
- Ontario Scores Three Unanswered to Upend Eagles, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Hershey Holds off Phantoms 5-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Coghlan, Wolves Mash Monsters - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Open Homestand with 3-2 Win over Comets - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Rocket Shutout by Bruins 3-0 - Laval Rocket
- Vladar Records Shutout as P-Bruins Defeat Laval Rocket, 3-0 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Divisional Tilt in Rochester - Utica Comets
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Goaltender Hunter Miska - Colorado Eagles
- Devils Trade Greene to Islanders for Pick, Quenneville - Binghamton Devils
- Checkers Fall Flat in Rematch with Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Saarela, Hunt Lead T-Birds to Sweep of Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Lehigh Valley Loans Swavely, Drake, and Knodel to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, February 16, 2020 vs. Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Kole Sherwood from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Currie's Big Night Not Enough in Condors 5-4 Shootout Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Storms Back for 5-4 Shootout Win in Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Tucson Battles Back To Take A Point In Stockton Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Special Teams Lead Way in Shootout Win over Tucson - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.