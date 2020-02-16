Devils Trade Greene to Islanders for Pick, Quenneville

Defenseman David Quenneville with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils traded defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders, in exchange for New York's second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and defenseman David Quenneville.

Quenneville, 21, will report to the Binghamton Devils and has six points (one goal, five assists) in 18 games with the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Sound Tigers this season. The Edmonton, AB native has also played 14 games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers and has two assists. The right-shooting defenseman was a seventh-round pick of the Islanders in 2016 and has totaled six points in 21 total AHL games and 23 points in 69 ECHL games.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-8, 190-pounder recorded 214 points (69 goals, 145 assists) in 250 games with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League.

