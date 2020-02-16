Monsters Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Wolves

Cleveland Monsters goaltender Veini Vehvilainen handles the puck against the Chicago Wolves

CHICAGO - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 3-2 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-25-3-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 51 points.

Following a scoreless first period, Calvin Thurkauf notched at tally at 3:35 of the middle frame off feeds from Branden Troock and Adam Clendening giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead. Cleveland's lead doubled following Troock's marker at 12:17 with assists from Thurkauf and Michael Prapavessis, but Chicago's Curtis McKenzie made it a one-goal game with a tally at 14:16 to close out the scoring in the second period. The Wolves tied the game after Dylan Coghlan scored at the 11:00 mark of the third frame to force overtime with the score at 2-2. Coghlan notched the game-winning tally for Chicago with 30 seconds remaining in overtime to bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 34 saves in defeat while Chicago's Garret Sparks stopped 29 shots in victory.

The Monsters travel to face off against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday evening with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 0 0 - 2

CHI 0 1 1 1 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 31 0/1 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

CHI 37 0/3 1/1 2 min / 1 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen OT 34 3 10-14-3

CHI Sparks W 29 2 6-14-3

Cleveland Record: 23-26-2-2, 8th North Division

Chicago Record: 25-22-3-2, 4th Central Division

