Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2026

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics defeat the Chicago Sky 90-72

Shakira Austin: 17 PTS | 8 REB | 3 STL Kiki Iriafen: 15 PTS | 11 REB | 2 AST Michaela Onyenwere: 13 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

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