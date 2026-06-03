Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2026
Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Washington Mystics defeat the Chicago Sky 90-72
Shakira Austin: 17 PTS | 8 REB | 3 STL Kiki Iriafen: 15 PTS | 11 REB | 2 AST Michaela Onyenwere: 13 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026
- Sun Fall to Dream in Lopsided Fourth Quarter, 91-75 - Connecticut Sun
- Howard's 36 Leads Dream to a Win over Connecticut - Atlanta Dream
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 91, Connecticut Sun 75 - Atlanta Dream
- Sky Lose to Mystics, 72-90 - Chicago Sky
- Dallas Wings Release Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu - Dallas Wings
- Las Vegas Aces and Public Education Foundation to Champion Clark County Students During 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup - Las Vegas Aces
- Marina Mabrey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Toronto Tempo
- Jessica Shepard Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Dallas Wings
- The King Center Named as WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary for Atlanta Dream - Atlanta Dream
- WNBA ID Members to Receive 10 Free WNBA League Pass Games Through July 22 - WNBA
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (6.1.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Chicago Sky Back 'Girls in the Game' for 2026 Commissioner's Cup - Chicago Sky
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