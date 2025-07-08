Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 8, 2025
July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Washington Mystics defeat the Chicago Sky 81-79 to move to 9-10
Shakira Austin led the charge with 15 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL & 2 BLK! Rookie All-Stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen added in 13 PTS & 11 PTS respectively!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
