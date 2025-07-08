Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 8, 2025

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics defeat the Chicago Sky 81-79 to move to 9-10

Shakira Austin led the charge with 15 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL & 2 BLK! Rookie All-Stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen added in 13 PTS & 11 PTS respectively!

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.