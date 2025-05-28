Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2025

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury complete the comeback over the Chicago Sky to secure their 4th win of the season

Satou Sabally led the way with 20 PTS, while Kitija Laksa added in 18 PTS of her own!

