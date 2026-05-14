Chicago Sky vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May13, 2026

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Chicago Sky defeat the Golden State Valkyries 69-63 and move to 2-0

Rickea Jackson: 18 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST | 2 BLKS Skylar Diggins: 15 PTS | 7 AST | 5 REB | 2 BLKS Jacy Sheldon: 12 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL | 2 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026

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