Chicago Sky vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May13, 2026
Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Chicago Sky defeat the Golden State Valkyries 69-63 and move to 2-0
Rickea Jackson: 18 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST | 2 BLKS Skylar Diggins: 15 PTS | 7 AST | 5 REB | 2 BLKS Jacy Sheldon: 12 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL | 2 3PM
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026
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- Sky Shut Down Valkyries' Offense in 69-63 Win - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Earns First Win of 2026 Season - Indiana Fever
- Sky 69, Valkyries 63 - Golden State Valkyries
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