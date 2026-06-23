Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2026

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun defeat the Sky 92-63!

Brittney Griner: 14 PTS | 8 REB | 4 BLKS | 3 AST (She also became the WNBA's all-time leader in career blocks with 878!) Charlisse Leger-Walker: 13 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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