Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2026
Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun defeat the Sky 92-63!
Brittney Griner: 14 PTS | 8 REB | 4 BLKS | 3 AST (She also became the WNBA's all-time leader in career blocks with 878!) Charlisse Leger-Walker: 13 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026
- Chicago Sky Waive Saylor Poffenbarger - Chicago Sky
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- Golden State Valkyries to Host "Slam Night" on June 24 - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Sun Honor Curt Miller as Sun Legend - Connecticut Sun
- Sonia Citron Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference - Washington Mystics
- Jessica Shepard Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Dallas Wings
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 94, Toronto Tempo 87 - Atlanta Dream
- Game Preview: Fever, Mercury Meet Again on Wednesday - Indiana Fever
- Tempo Poised to Make Women's Basketball History in Montreal - Toronto Tempo
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.22.26 - Seattle Storm
- Wings Outlast Seattle in Overtime - Dallas Wings
- Sky Lose to Sun 92-63 - Chicago Sky
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