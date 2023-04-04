Checkers Sign Ryan McAllister to PTO
April 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The newest member of the Panthers organization is heading to Charlotte, as the Checkers have signed Ryan McAllister to a PTO.
McAllister signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida yesterday that commences with the 2023-24 season.
"Ryan is a talented playmaking forward who showcased his dynamic ability in his first season in college hockey," said Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito in a release. "We are looking forward to his continued development within our club."
The 21-year-old recently completed his freshman season at Western Michigan, where he ranked sixth in the nation in points (49) and fourth in assists (36). Prior to going to college, the Ontario native tore up the AJHL and was named the 2021-22 Canadian Junior Hockey League MVP.
McAllister joins a Checkers team setting out on a six-game road trip to wrap up the regular season, starting with a visit to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Wednesday night.
