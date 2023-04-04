Checkers Sign Ryan McAllister to PTO

April 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The newest member of the Panthers organization is heading to Charlotte, as the Checkers have signed Ryan McAllister to a PTO.

McAllister signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida yesterday that commences with the 2023-24 season.

"Ryan is a talented playmaking forward who showcased his dynamic ability in his first season in college hockey," said Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito in a release. "We are looking forward to his continued development within our club."

The 21-year-old recently completed his freshman season at Western Michigan, where he ranked sixth in the nation in points (49) and fourth in assists (36). Prior to going to college, the Ontario native tore up the AJHL and was named the 2021-22 Canadian Junior Hockey League MVP.

McAllister joins a Checkers team setting out on a six-game road trip to wrap up the regular season, starting with a visit to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Wednesday night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.