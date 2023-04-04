Hogs Return Weeks to Indy

April 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs goaltender Mitchell Weeks

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs goaltender Mitchell Weeks(Rockford IceHogs)

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has returned goaltender Mitchell Weeks on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Weeks, 21, has a 5-2-1-2 record with Rockford this season to go along with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. In 19 appearances with the Fuel this season, the rookie has compiled a 12-5-1-0 record alongside a 2.53 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Apr. 7 on the road against the Milwaukee Admirals. Rockford takes the ice next at home as the Screw City IceHogs on Saturday, Apr. 8 at the BMO Center against the Admirals. The IceHogs' Annual Jersey Auction will take place after the game on Saturday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.