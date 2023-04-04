Hogs Return Weeks to Indy
April 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has returned goaltender Mitchell Weeks on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Weeks, 21, has a 5-2-1-2 record with Rockford this season to go along with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. In 19 appearances with the Fuel this season, the rookie has compiled a 12-5-1-0 record alongside a 2.53 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Apr. 7 on the road against the Milwaukee Admirals. Rockford takes the ice next at home as the Screw City IceHogs on Saturday, Apr. 8 at the BMO Center against the Admirals. The IceHogs' Annual Jersey Auction will take place after the game on Saturday.
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs goaltender Mitchell Weeks
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2023
- Moose Reassign Caron to Trois-Rivieres - Manitoba Moose
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Grant Cruikshank - Toronto Marlies
- Penguins Sign Joel Blomqvist, Jami Krannila to ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hogs Return Weeks to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Travel North for Pair of Games at Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Thunderbirds at 10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.