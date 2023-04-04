Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Donate Life Knight Presented by Nevada Donor Network

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Donate Life Knight on Friday, April 7. Henderson will take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT at the Dollar Loan Center. All fans who enter the building will receive a glowstick and commemorative poster. The game is presented by Nevada Donor Network.

In partnership with Nevada Donor Network, the Silver Knights will honor those who choose to donate life throughout the game. A representative from NDN will take part in a ceremonial puck drop, and "I Donate for" signs will be available to fill out on the concourse. To learn more about Nevada Donor Network, click here.

In honor of the occasion, Henderson Silver Knights players will wear Donate Life themed jerseys during the game. These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation. Fans can bid by visiting HSKDonor.givesmart.com or texting HSKDonor to 76278. The auction will open at 5:45 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. PT that evening.

Additionally, a retail version of the Donate Life jersey will be available at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena, and The Saddlery at The Dollar Loan Center on game day. Follow the Henderson Silver Knights on social media to find out when the jerseys are on-sale.

