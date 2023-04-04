AHL, San Jose Barracuda Unveil Logo for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic
April 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) have unveiled the event logo for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, and announced that tickets for the event are on sale now.
The event will be held at Tech CU Arena, the home of the Barracuda which opened this season as the crown jewel of a 200,000-square-foot expansion of the Sharks Ice at San Jose public skating facility.
The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.
Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge. For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.
