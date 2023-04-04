Penultimate Home Game Leads Directly to Four-Game Road Trip for Penguins

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Mar. 29 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Providence 4 (SO)

Ty Smith returned from injury and earned a pair of assists in his return, while Valtteri Puustinen lit the lamp twice. The Bruins forced OT and notched the only goal of the shootout.

Friday, Mar. 31 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 4

Newcomers Jagger Joshua, Justin Lee and Owen Pickering all made their professional debuts in Allentown. However, Lehigh Valley rallied in the third to defeat the Pens. Drake Caggiula scored his eighth goal against the Phantoms this season.

Saturday, Apr. 1 - PIZZAS 3 vs. Syracuse 4 (OT)

For one night, the Penguins became the Old Forge Pizzas. Caggiula, Smith and Sam Houde baked up goals for Old Forge, but Alex Barré-Boulet unloaded four points for the visitors.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Apr. 5 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

In Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's second-to-last home game it takes on the visiting Checkers. Both teams have identical 3-2-0-1 records during their season series.

Friday, Apr. 7 - PENGUINS at Providence

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence wrap their season series at the AMP. All but one of the previous five meetings were decided by one goal, with both of the last two requiring OT.

Saturday, Apr. 8 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

Perhaps a critical matchup for the postseason, both the Pens and Islanders are on the outside of the playoffs as of today. The Penguins won their last visit to Bridgeport back in January, 3-2.

Monday, Apr. 10 - PENGUINS at Laval

Making up a postponed game from Dec. 23, the Penguins head back to Canada for a faceoff with the Laval Rocket. Back in October, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton secured its first win of the season by defeating the Rocket, 3-1, in Northeast PA.

Ice Chips

- Ty Smith has two goals and two assists for four points in his three games since returning from injury.

- Drake Caggiula has 14 points (8G-6A) in his last 12 games, and he is currently on a career-best six-game point streak.

- Caggiula has scored first to start a game nine times this season, the second-most opening goals in the league.

- Of Taylor Gauthier's 17 AHL starts, nine of those games have reached overtime.

- On Monday, the Penguins signed forward Justin Addamo to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 66 41 16 5 4 91 .689

2. Providence 66 40 16 8 2 90 .682

3. Springfield 66 36 23 2 5 79 .598

4. Charlotte 66 35 23 5 3 78 .591

5. Lehigh Valley 67 35 26 3 3 76 .567

6. Hartford 67 31 25 4 7 73 .545

7. Bridgeport 66 31 27 7 1 70 .530

8. PENGUINS 66 25 28 7 6 63 .477

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 66 23 30 53

Drake Caggiula 60 20 31 51

Alex Nylander 54 25 25 50

Filip Hållander 43 11 22 33

Tyler Sikura 65 9 24 33

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 32 12-13-6 2.55 .914 1

Taylor Gauthier* 19 7-3-6 2.75 .906 0

Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Apr. 5 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Apr. 7 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 8 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 7:00 p.m.

Mon, Apr. 24 Laval Place Bell 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Apr. 4 (G) Joel Blomqvist Signed to ATO

Tue, Apr. 4 (LW) Jami Krannila Signed to ATO

Tue, Apr. 4 (D) Peter DiLiberatore Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Tue, Apr. 4 (D) Chris Ortiz Reassigned to WHL

Mon, Apr. 3 (RW) Alex Nylander Reassigned from PIT

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION TIME

Wed, Apr. 5 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.

GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Thu, Apr. 6 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 11:00 a.m.

Fri, Apr. 7 Pre-game Amica Mutual Pavilion 11:15 a.m.

GAME PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 1 Pre-game Total Mortgage Arena 11:15 a.m.

GAME Total Mortgage Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Apr. 2 DAY OFF

Mon, Apr. 3 GAME Place Bell 7:00 p.m.

