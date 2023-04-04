Penultimate Home Game Leads Directly to Four-Game Road Trip for Penguins
April 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Mar. 29 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Providence 4 (SO)
Ty Smith returned from injury and earned a pair of assists in his return, while Valtteri Puustinen lit the lamp twice. The Bruins forced OT and notched the only goal of the shootout.
Friday, Mar. 31 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 4
Newcomers Jagger Joshua, Justin Lee and Owen Pickering all made their professional debuts in Allentown. However, Lehigh Valley rallied in the third to defeat the Pens. Drake Caggiula scored his eighth goal against the Phantoms this season.
Saturday, Apr. 1 - PIZZAS 3 vs. Syracuse 4 (OT)
For one night, the Penguins became the Old Forge Pizzas. Caggiula, Smith and Sam Houde baked up goals for Old Forge, but Alex Barré-Boulet unloaded four points for the visitors.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Apr. 5 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte
In Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's second-to-last home game it takes on the visiting Checkers. Both teams have identical 3-2-0-1 records during their season series.
Friday, Apr. 7 - PENGUINS at Providence
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence wrap their season series at the AMP. All but one of the previous five meetings were decided by one goal, with both of the last two requiring OT.
Saturday, Apr. 8 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport
Perhaps a critical matchup for the postseason, both the Pens and Islanders are on the outside of the playoffs as of today. The Penguins won their last visit to Bridgeport back in January, 3-2.
Monday, Apr. 10 - PENGUINS at Laval
Making up a postponed game from Dec. 23, the Penguins head back to Canada for a faceoff with the Laval Rocket. Back in October, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton secured its first win of the season by defeating the Rocket, 3-1, in Northeast PA.
Ice Chips
- Ty Smith has two goals and two assists for four points in his three games since returning from injury.
- Drake Caggiula has 14 points (8G-6A) in his last 12 games, and he is currently on a career-best six-game point streak.
- Caggiula has scored first to start a game nine times this season, the second-most opening goals in the league.
- Of Taylor Gauthier's 17 AHL starts, nine of those games have reached overtime.
- On Monday, the Penguins signed forward Justin Addamo to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 66 41 16 5 4 91 .689
2. Providence 66 40 16 8 2 90 .682
3. Springfield 66 36 23 2 5 79 .598
4. Charlotte 66 35 23 5 3 78 .591
5. Lehigh Valley 67 35 26 3 3 76 .567
6. Hartford 67 31 25 4 7 73 .545
7. Bridgeport 66 31 27 7 1 70 .530
8. PENGUINS 66 25 28 7 6 63 .477
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Valtteri Puustinen 66 23 30 53
Drake Caggiula 60 20 31 51
Alex Nylander 54 25 25 50
Filip Hållander 43 11 22 33
Tyler Sikura 65 9 24 33
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 32 12-13-6 2.55 .914 1
Taylor Gauthier* 19 7-3-6 2.75 .906 0
Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Apr. 5 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Apr. 7 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Apr. 8 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 7:00 p.m.
Mon, Apr. 24 Laval Place Bell 7:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Tue, Apr. 4 (G) Joel Blomqvist Signed to ATO
Tue, Apr. 4 (LW) Jami Krannila Signed to ATO
Tue, Apr. 4 (D) Peter DiLiberatore Reassigned by PIT to WHL
Tue, Apr. 4 (D) Chris Ortiz Reassigned to WHL
Mon, Apr. 3 (RW) Alex Nylander Reassigned from PIT
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
DATE LOCATION TIME
Wed, Apr. 5 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 10:00 a.m.
GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Thu, Apr. 6 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 11:00 a.m.
Fri, Apr. 7 Pre-game Amica Mutual Pavilion 11:15 a.m.
GAME PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Apr. 1 Pre-game Total Mortgage Arena 11:15 a.m.
GAME Total Mortgage Arena 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Apr. 2 DAY OFF
Mon, Apr. 3 GAME Place Bell 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2023
- Bruins Buzz - April 4 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Earn Point in 5th Straight Game, Fall in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Andrej Sustr to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Sign Ryan McAllister to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 29, No. 25 - Syracuse Crunch
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Eyes on the Prize - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penultimate Home Game Leads Directly to Four-Game Road Trip for Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Florida Everblades - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Swing Through New England, Host Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Caron to Trois-Rivieres - Manitoba Moose
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Grant Cruikshank - Toronto Marlies
- Penguins Sign Joel Blomqvist, Jami Krannila to ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hogs Return Weeks to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Travel North for Pair of Games at Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Thunderbirds at 10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penultimate Home Game Leads Directly to Four-Game Road Trip for Penguins
- Penguins Sign Joel Blomqvist, Jami Krannila to ATOs
- Penguins Sign Justin Addamo for 2023-24 Season
- Old Forge Pizzas Served 4-3 Overtime Loss by Syracuse
- Penguins Lose at PPL Center, 4-2